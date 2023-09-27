Forum: More help needed for lower-income families affected by rising prices

I understand that this year’s 7 per cent fare hike for bus and train rides is necessary to reflect the rising operating costs incurred by the providers of such essential public services.

Likewise, Singapore Post’s increase of 20 cents to mail a basic letter with effect from Oct 9 is necessary to recover rising costs.

On Jan 1, 2024, the goods and services tax (GST) will increase by 1 percentage point to 9 per cent, primarily to defray ballooning healthcare expenditure.

Singaporeans generally accept and trust that the Government will always act fairly in their best interests.

However, as most Singaporeans continue to struggle and cope with the higher cost of living, one wonders if the rising prices of goods and services might trap us in a vicious circle of unending price increases.

The transport fare and GST increases are likely to trickle down into higher operating costs for all businesses, including hawkers and coffee shop operators, who will then be compelled to pass on the incremental costs by raising their prices to remain profitable and survive.

When will this increasing price spiral end?

It is a sad truth that inflation unfairly hits the low-income families hardest, forcing them to endure much hardship and to make many sacrifices.

Meanwhile, the wealthy are probably less affected by inflation and perhaps even benefit from value appreciation of their properties and assets, resulting in a widening wealth gap and greater social inequality.

Although the Government has been rolling out support measures to help low-income families, we should be mindful that they are still most vulnerable, especially the children who might be deprived of some development opportunities as these families scrimp to stay afloat.

Life can become challenging and stressful in an inflationary environment. With reduced real income and purchasing power, some low-income families are prone to becoming dysfunctional, resulting in domestic conflict and disharmony.

In this context, there is the real danger that the children will fall further behind those from wealthy families.

Hopefully, our policy and decision makers, including political leaders, will bear in mind the struggles of those most adversely impacted by high inflation and find more ways to help them.

Ang Ah Lay