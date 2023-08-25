Forum: More foreign workers needed to help small local businesses

I read with sadness about another family-run food institution biting the dust (Soya sauce chicken rice restaurant Lee Fun Nam Kee in Toa Payoh to close on Sept 13, Aug 23).

This has been a trend in recent years and these closures have common themes:

ageing owners with health issues whose children do not wish to take over the business due to the gruelling hours and back-breaking work;

difficulty in hiring locals who prefer office hours and desk jobs in air-conditioned environments; and

not meeting the requirements for foreign worker quotas.

The situation had reached a stage such that there were dishwasher jobs, reportedly paying $3,000 to $4,000, that remained unfilled.

Ask most small and medium-sized enterprise (SME) owners and they will share that manpower costs often make up the largest component of their costs, which they have to pass on to consumers. And in an inflationary environment, it is the poor who suffer the most.

The overemphasis on skilled foreign workers and the constant raising of the minimum salary requirements may be a bit misplaced. The work pass system penalises small family-run businesses, with local SMEs gradually being taken over by large overseas chains.

To tamp down costs, what we need are more foreign workers for low-skilled jobs which locals do not want.

But why do we have such labour policies? The Government and community should be standing up for our small local businesses.

Unfortunately, a few bad eggs continue to fan the anti-foreigner sentiment.

It is timely for us to have a national discussion. We have to welcome more foreign workers whom we need to provide services to the local population, be they in the F&B, retail or healthcare sectors.

We should not be put in a situation where both parents must work and grandparents cannot retire in the name of building up our local workforce while necessary unskilled jobs remain unfilled.

Peter Chen