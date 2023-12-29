Forum: More foreign players in SPL means fewer opportunities for local players

I read with concern about the move to increase the quota for foreign players in the Singapore Premier League (SPL) from next season (Changes afoot for new Singapore Premier League season with more foreigners involved, Dec 27).

This goes against the objective of the Unleash the Roar movement, which aims to raise the levels of Singapore football and rally the nation behind a shared dream.

Increasing foreigners in the league will result in reduced playing time for local players. How can players improve if they are not given enough game time?

I believe most teams given an increased quota for foreigners will bring in more forwards and midfielders as such players ultimately score the goals and win matches.

This would result in fewer opportunities for local players in those positions.

While the move may improve the quality in the league and perhaps make it more attractive to private investors, it will be bad for the development of local football.

I hope that the Football Association of Singapore will not look at the SPL as a profit-generating entity but one that focuses on helping to Unleash the Roar for local football.

Leong Kok Seng