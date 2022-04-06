Forum: More flexible shifts would let mothers with kids continue to work as nurses

Women make up the majority of nursing staff in Singapore. Many have to juggle their job with multiple roles as caregiver of their children as well as of their ageing parents.

Some mothers who have no secondary caregiver eventually have no alternative but to leave the nursing profession to care for their children.

I have noticed that this is common among nurses when their children start Primary 1.

The Ministry of Health and the healthcare industry could ease the manpower crunch by introducing flexible working hours for nurses.

For example, working five hours in the morning, instead of the usual 7am to 4pm morning shift in hospitals.

This would allow mothers to leave work and pick up their children, as most primary schools dismiss their pupils around 1pm or 2pm.

Such flexi-shifts would allow nurses with young children to continue to contribute to the profession and earn an income while caring for their children.

I'm sure many mothers would like to return to the healthcare industry to make a difference and provide care for patients.

Ng Weng Keong