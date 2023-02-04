Forum: More effective enforcement action needed against inconsiderate motorists

I wish to highlight a few situations I’ve observed that reflect the poor driving attitudes of motorists here (Giving way to an ambulance using siren must always be a priority, Feb 1).

Motorists who disregard the yellow boxes and those who do not signal when making a turn are being disrespectful towards other motorists, apart from breaking the rules.

On expressways, it is common to see slow-moving lorries, trucks and vans travelling on lanes meant for faster-moving vehicles, and this contributes to traffic build-up.

To address such issues, there needs to be more effective enforcement action against inconsiderate motorists.

Motorists are so absorbed in their own challenges that it leads to a lack of civic consciousness.

We need to bring back the spirit of respecting other motorists.

David Teo