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Forum: More direct engagement with graduates can help with job matching

It was reported that approximately 3,600 recent university graduates were still seeking employment in June, despite there being a number of entry-level vacancies. This raises questions about whether available jobs are effectively matched with qualified young Singaporeans.

I believe the Ministry of Manpower, working with universities and relevant government agencies, should establish a more proactive system to identify graduates who remain unemployed. Agencies should engage with these individuals directly, understand their difficulties and provide personalised employment support.

Another concern is the apparent disconnect between advertised vacancies and actual recruitment. Numerous positions appear on local employment websites, including those specifically seeking Singapore citizens. Yet, applicants frequently report receiving no acknowledgement or response. Greater transparency and accountability from employers would improve confidence in the recruitment process.

Employers should also be encouraged to offer genuine opportunities to fresh graduates rather than consistently favouring experienced candidates. I believe more could be done to connect training programmes with actual recruitment. The effectiveness of these initiatives should be measured by successful job placements and sustained employment, not simply the number of participants trained.

Tapas Ganguly