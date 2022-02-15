Forum: More counsellors needed to manage crisis hotlines

Hotlines such as the National Care Hotline and TOUCHline for counselling help people who are facing issues such as caregiver exhaustion, suicidal thoughts, schizophrenia and feeling trapped in a hopeless situation.

The hotlines could be further improved by allowing a caller more talk time with the counsellor on the line. Thus, more counsellors should be employed to manage crisis hotlines.

Crisis hotlines play a key role in suicide prevention efforts worldwide. They provide a crucial contact point for people in a suicidal or emotional crisis state, allowing callers to talk anonymously without fearing stigma or discrimination.

The people who call care hotlines require therapists to assure them that they are not alone, and to teach them how to fight the dark wars in their mind.

There is a risk of these people hanging up halfway if they feel disheartened while talking to the counsellor. It is important to retain these callers' contact details, and follow up in the subsequent weeks by asking them how they are.

A proper mental health assessment would diagnose their problem more accurately, inform their family members and loved ones to watch out for them, and provide tips for the individual to take better care of himself.

Singapore must be more attentive to mental health issues and provide a safe platform that people can open up on. Compassionate, trained practitioners are the people best suited to managing these hotlines.

Hannah Chua Hui Zhen