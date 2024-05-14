Forum: More can be done to reignite interest in accounting profession

I read that fewer people are interested in joining the accounting profession (Raise starting pay for accountants, set up more pathways into industry to draw more talent: Report, May 10).

The Institute of Singapore Chartered Accountants (ISCA) has tirelessly served as the voice of the accounting profession. Today, ISCA has multiple partnerships with overseas accounting bodies, including CPA Australia, and has successfully built up the Chartered Accountant of Singapore brand into one that is respected globally.

Besides offering a higher starting pay and more pathways into accounting, industry stakeholders can tap ISCA’s rich network and deep expertise to reignite interest in the accounting profession, through highlighting the varied roles played by today’s accounting professionals that go beyond just balancing the books.

For example, these days, accountants, financial controllers and chief financial officers are increasingly expected to value-add by fulfilling critical business partnering and information provision roles, such as serving as strategic co-pilots to the chief executive to transform businesses into dynamic and intelligent enterprises.

In the sustainability space, as sustainability reporting increasingly takes root in a more climate-sensitive global business landscape, accounting professionals are also expected to support businesses by rationalising sustainability reporting metrics with their deep accounting knowledge and industry expertise.

Industry stakeholders can also collaborate with ISCA and institutes of higher learning to provide internships and apprenticeships to students and mid-career professionals who wish to pivot to accounting, sending a clear message that accountancy as a profession can open doors regardless of one’s career phase.

Financial expertise is in high demand. For Singapore to maintain a competitive edge as a global financial hub, industry stakeholders must collaborate and work closely on sustainable ways to maintain a vital pipeline of accounting professionals.

Woon Wee Min