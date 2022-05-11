Forum: More can be done to protect children from sexual abuse

While the Sunday Times opinion piece, "Need to address questions raised by recent child sex abuse cases" (May 8), specifically speaks of the potential erosion of trust in the Catholic school system in Singapore, it has been universally acknowledged that the grooming and sexual abuse of children happen in all walks of life.

Unfortunately, the number of sexual abuse cases reported represents only the tip of the iceberg. So much abuse goes unnoticed, hidden and unreported that the child protection world uses the term "hiding in plain sight".

One of the most powerful ways to address sexual abuse in our communities is to raise awareness through education.

The importance of a clearly defined culture of care which prioritises the needs of children is the bedrock of this agenda.

All schools, including those run by religious organisations, must adhere to statutory and international child protection requirements and standards.

All adults and children must be educated to recognise the signs of abusive behaviours. Reporting procedures must be embedded and acted on.

Safer recruitment practices, including robust screening checks, must be non-negotiable. The school community must be reassured that all adults who are employed to work with children are fit to do so.

Heads of schools must strive to create a safe and positive environment which keeps children safe, by having robust policies, processes and procedures which are understood and implemented by all.

Most importantly, children must be listened to when they have the courage to speak up.

Kannan Chettiar