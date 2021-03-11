Forum: More can be done to ensure success of Singapore football

It is great news that the Football Association of Singapore and Sport Singapore, together with many other stakeholders, have finally come up with a blueprint to improve Singapore football en route to the 2034 World Cup, or Goal 2034 (Raising S'pore's pride of Lions, March 10).

As a fan, I have some concerns which I feel stakeholders in the project should consider.

First, as the Unleash the Roar! project applies mainly to the youth, I hope that the progress of the current national teams and their players will not be disregarded. While it is important to focus on the future, it is just as important to focus on the present.

The men's national team have so far given a good account of themselves in their 2022 World Cup qualification group, sitting in third place despite being the lowest-ranked team. While moving on to the next round of World Cup qualification may be difficult, this momentum could be carried over to the 2023 Asian Cup qualification, in which we stand a better chance.

With good young players like Ikhsan and Irfan Fandi still in the mix, more players from that generation may still have the chance to ply their trade overseas and shine for the national team. Hence, support should be provided for them as well.

Second, with so many young people primed to go through the national football curriculum and eventually rising up to become elite footballers, there is a possibility that Singapore will have a much larger talent pool in the future.

The Singapore Premier League (SPL), as it is, will not be able to accommodate all of them. Therefore, I hope that there will be plans to expand the league by adding more local teams and tiers in the professional league system so that these players will have proper opportunities to play professionally in the local scene.

Third, as this is a project which aims to unite the country through football, I hope that in time, Singaporeans will be open to accepting our local league and players.

The media can also increase exposure to the masses by airing SPL highlights on national television. While not as exciting and top-notch as popular European leagues, the SPL still features locals giving their all to improve themselves and, hence, Singapore football.

Singaporeans have to know about and give their utmost support to Singaporean players; only then can Singapore football prosper and truly unite the country.

Henry Choong Kun Lin