Forum: More can be done to educate concertgoers about ticket scams

I refer to the articles “334 victims lose $213,000 to Taylor Swift concert ticket scams in January and February” (March 1) and “45 under probe over $571k lost to concert ticket scams, mostly for Taylor Swift shows” (March 7). These figures are alarming.

Here are some tips on how to identify concert ticket scams.

Do take extra precautions if someone is offering cheap tickets. Make sure you are paying a reasonably fair price for a ticket but do some research on seating plans and their original prices.

Also, be wary of sellers who refuse to meet in person and want to get the deal done quickly through online funds transfer or online payment modes. Always insist on having a face-to-face meeting with the seller.

Try to get the physical ticket instead of a PDF or e-ticket. Scammers can make copies and forward them to many buyers.

Go to the box office and ask it to verify the ticket.

Do not post images of your tickets online, as barcodes can be easily replicated and can be used by someone before you.

I hope concert organisers can also spend money on commercials or advertisements to educate concertgoers to be alert to likely scams.

Kok Mei Hui