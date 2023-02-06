Forum: More basic theory test slots to meet increased demand

We refer to the letter by Mr Evan Lau, “Long wait to convert foreign driving licence to local one” (Dec 30). It has taken us some time to verify the facts with Bukit Batok Driving Centre, with which Mr Lau registered for his test.

The basic theory test is administered by three driving centres: Bukit Batok Driving Centre, ComfortDelGro Driving Centre and Singapore Safety Driving Centre.

We try to reduce the number of visits by arranging for the eye test and account registration to be done on the same day.

The account registration captures data that is transmitted to Traffic Police for the issuance of the driving licence, after the applicant has passed the test.

Since the relaxation of Covid-19 measures, there has been an increase in the number of basic theory test applications from both new drivers and for foreign driving licence conversions, such as in Mr Lau’s case.

To meet the increased demand, Traffic Police has worked with the driving centres to increase the number of test slots.

The basic theory test which Mr Lau needed to convert his foreign driving licence has a two-week waiting period.

However, the initial booking he made was for a basic theory practice lesson, which required a longer wait.

Bukit Batok Driving Centre subsequently contacted Mr Lau and amended his booking.

We seek the public’s understanding that more time may be needed to convert a foreign driving licence due to the higher-than-usual number of applications.

Also, a physical visit to Traffic Police is required as we need to authenticate the foreign documents presented by applicants, and ensure that the licence conversion eligibility criteria are met. This is to ensure the applicants’ competence to drive on our roads, and the safety of our roads.

Traffic Police will continue to explore ways to improve the application process and experience.

We thank Mr Lau for his feedback.

Brenda Ong (Superintendent)

Assistant Director (Public Communications Division)

Public Affairs Department

Singapore Police Force