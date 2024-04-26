Forum: More awareness needed among young about reducing plastic usage

I am pleased that a recent YouGov survey found that around half of Singaporeans will support a ban on straws, disposable cups and plastic bags.

The survey also found that baby boomers and Gen X Singaporeans were more active in reducing their plastic usage than millennial and Gen Z folk.

With more social media publicity on reducing plastic usage, I find it puzzling that younger Singaporeans are not practising what they often preach to their older family members and friends.

Cost and impulsive shopping could be likely reasons for this disparity.

Older people count their pennies. They often plan their purchases and carry plastic bags for their purchases or any contingency.

Young people are more impulsive with buying and may be conscious of carrying things that are out of sync with their image or lifestyle. To many, a five-cent plastic bag is an insignificant cost.

I hope younger people will take more initiative in adopting a greener lifestyle when it comes to plastic usage.

Foo Sing Kheng