Forum: More appreciation needed for the hard work of seafarers

I refer to the letter, “Seafaring offers young people a meaningful and rewarding career” (Jan 21).

Most people show little appreciation for seafarers for braving bad weather and danger to transport goods around the world.

They spend long spells at sea away from their families, typically four to six months, and work long hours. There is hardly time for recreation despite being provided with games and sports equipment, and they are paid on a salary scale that has been largely stagnant for years.

Seafarers dream of seeing the world, but do not actually get much of a chance to do so as better-equipped modern terminals have reduced the turnaround time spent at port to around 24 to 30 hours. And they need to rest during this period too.

Due to the manpower shortage, much of their time is now taken up by administrative and maintenance work.

When you use your mobile phone, switch on the air-conditioner, watch TV and buy goods from the shopping mall, think of the ships and seafarers who work hard to bring those items to you.

Moving goods by sea is the most economical mode of transportation. Seafarers do find the job meaningful and feel it is quite a noble profession. They deserve better remuneration, and to have their contributions recognised.

Chew Kim Chew