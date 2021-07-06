Forum: More aggressive approach to vaccination may not work

I refer to Dr Chua Tee Lian's letter, "Bolder carrot-and-stick approach needed to accelerate vaccine roll-out" (July 5).

Some of those proposing harsher measures against people who decline to be vaccinated against the virus that causes Covid-19 argue that the potential alleviation of an economic crisis justifies what is essentially the deprivation of a citizen's basic rights in the name of a social good.

It is perhaps easy for public health experts, faced with a crisis, to advocate an all-or-nothing approach.

However, societies which tolerate such measures in the name of the common good demonstrate disrespect for the dignity of the individual.

Convincing those who have ethical, religious or safety issues with the manufacture and testing of vaccines to be vaccinated may constitute a "tyranny of the majority".

Such an approach also runs counter to the principle of medical ethics that consent must be given for any procedure. For this reason, most modern vaccination policies allow exemptions for persons with strongly held objections.

Furthermore, the single-minded pursuit of herd immunity via vaccination ignores the fact that vaccination on its own is no panacea.

Peter Heng Teck Wee