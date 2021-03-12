Forum: More accurate means testing for govt subsidies needed

I refer to the Health Ministry's announcement that from next year, higher-income patients will have to pay more at specialist outpatient clinics, with the lowest subsidy rate dropping from 50 per cent to 30 per cent for those with a higher per capita household income (PCHI).

Acute hospitals, which now base subsidies on an individual's income, will also switch to using PCHI instead - the means testing format now used by other public healthcare services (Acute hospitals to base subsidies on per capita household income, March 6).

PCHI is calculated by simply taking the total gross household monthly income divided by the total number of family members living together.

The use of PCHI as a criterion is not new and is prevalent in many of our government policies and subsidies, for example, flat eligibility and financial assistance schemes.

While I applaud the Government's efforts in channelling funds towards those who need them most, I wonder if simply using PCHI is the best or most equitable way to compute subsidies.

Take, for example, a retired couple with little or no household income, living on their own after their children have moved out, versus another retired couple living with their child and his spouse, who are both working.

Assuming all other conditions are the same, the retired couple who live on their own would likely enjoy a higher rate of subsidy based on little or no PCHI.

One may question if the use of PCHI has somewhat "disincentivised" inter-generational families who live together, and indirectly contributed to more elderly couples living on their own. (Based on the Ageing Families In Singapore 2000-2017 report released by the Ministry of Social and Family Development, in 2017, 34 per cent of the elderly were living on their own or with their spouse, up from 16.7 per cent in 2000. Three-generation households also declined from 34.8 per cent in 2000 to 21.2 per cent in 2017.)

With more powerful digital technology and data analytics being available, I hope the authorities will develop a more accurate means testing formula for government policies and subsidies that is equitable, especially for inter-generational families living together.

Furthermore, there is a need to streamline current procedures.

Most hospitals require a patient to first get a doctor's referral from a polyclinic and not a general practitioner, before he can enjoy the subsidised rate.

Such age-old practices should be discontinued with the implementation of PCHI or any other means testing, as the patient's financial records that are needed to compute the healthcare subsidies would be available.

Madeline Lim