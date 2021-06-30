Forum: Money better spent on allaying concerns than on incentives for vaccination

It is now common in the United States to offer everything from eggs to lottery chances to cash to get people vaccinated. Should Singapore follow suit? I don't think so (Perks for those who get jabs may nudge the undecided, June 26).

Incentives can be interpreted as a bribe and feed into conspiracy theories.

Some people might trust a vaccine even less if they see the Government giving out incentives to receive it.

The money spent on incentives might be better spent allaying the concerns of the willing but worried.

Reassuring them that jabs are safe and ensuring that those who take time off work to be inoculated are compensated for transport and wages lost are better solutions than offering incentives.

Roland Paul Ang