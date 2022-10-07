Forum: MOE will continue to provide safe, conducive working environment for school security officers

We thank Ms Felicia Lin for her feedback about her father's experience while working as a security officer in a school (Can conditions for security guards, older workers be improved?, Sept 30).

The Ministry of Education (MOE) recognises the integral role that security officers play in providing a safe environment for our staff and students in schools, and we regard the well-being and working conditions of security officers deployed to our schools seriously.

To ensure that our security officers can operate in a safe and conducive working environment, MOE provides our schools with guard posts that are equipped with necessary provisions such as lighting, power points and electric fans.

Window counters are also designed to facilitate the exchange of passes and visitors' inquiries.

Depending on the on-site requirements, schools also have the autonomy to give security officers additional provisions to enhance their work conditions.

School security officers who have concerns about the provisions at their workplace may approach their employers, the respective schools or MOE at moe.gov.sg/contact-us to share their feedback.

We have also reached out to Ms Lin to better understand the details of her father's experience.

We thank our security officers for their role in ensuring that our teachers and students can teach and learn with peaceof mind.

MOE and schools will provide security officers with a safe and conducive working environment, and ensure they have the necessary provisions to facilitate their operations.

Ong Chun Kiat

Divisional Director, Infrastructure & Facility Services Division

Ministry of Education