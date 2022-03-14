Forum: MOE to work with agencies to keep special education fees affordable

We thank Mr Ng Say Chong for his feedback on fees for special education (Sped) schools (Special education school fees should be the same as in mainstream schools, March 1).

Today, the social service agencies (SSAs) that set up and run the Sped schools are fully funded for the cost of running these schools by the Ministry of Education (MOE) and community funding administered by the National Council of Social Service and SG Enable.

MOE provides the bulk of this funding, which covers staff salaries, professional development and other operating costs. The average operating grant provided for each Sped student today is more than three times that of a primary school pupil in mainstream schools.

The SSAs have autonomy to set school fees, which range from $14 to $250 across the 22 Sped schools.

A large proportion of the schools charge fees similar to mainstream schools, while those that charge higher fees use the funds to provide programmes and services to further develop their students.

Financial assistance is available for Sped students from lower-income households.

The MOE Sped Financial Assistance Scheme fully covers Sped school fees and the cost of textbooks and school attire. It also subsidises school meals and public transport.

School-based financial assistance is also available to those who need additional support.

While school fees are determined by Sped schools, MOE will continue to work with SSAs to keep fees affordable.

Lucy Toh

Divisional Director, Special Educational Needs Division

Ministry of Education