Forum: Modify loan payment option for home buyers to help ease cash flow

I refer to the commentary “HDB housing – wider rental options may work better for some than home ownership” (Aug 4).

Minister for National Development Desmond Lee, in his recent written reply on Aug 3 to Non-Constituency MP Hazel Poa, revealed that as at June 2023, the composite of the population renting HDB flats comprised 11,900 (5 per cent) Singaporeans, 34,900 (15 per cent) permanent residents and 185,000 (80 per cent) non-residents.

It is apparent that Singaporeans still consider home ownership as their prime objective in their housing needs.

Of course, some may still opt to be asset-light due to individual considerations, such as career aspirations and retirement plans.

Renting flats under a rent-to-own scheme may not be cheap either. It invariably consists of a portion for payment towards the purchase price, over and above incidental payments such as option fees.

Policymakers would also need to grapple with a new pricing policy for flats under the scheme, which needs to factor in the financial implications of holding the flat during the tenancy period.

In fact, payment schemes for home ownership and “rent to own” are similar. The monthly payments are in instalments comprising the principal and interest.

Perhaps, this could be food for thought for a home-ownership policy variant.

If the policy could allow home buyers who are pursuing their personal aspirations to opt for “pay interest only” and to defer the capital repayment for a period of time, this would certainly help lessen their financial commitment while pursuing their personal aspirations.

Prices of HDB flats are often on a rising trend due primarily to land and other cost pressures.

For those planning to buy their flats, it is advisable to acquire them sooner than later.

Ong Kim Bock