Forum: Ministry provides substantial co-funding, regularly reviews resources for day centres for autistic adults

We thank Mr Dennis Ang for his feedback on day activity centres (DACs) for adults with autism (Operators of day centres for autistic adults face serious funding issues, May 20).

The Government provides substantial co-funding to DACs, which is tiered according to the level of care and needs of the clients with autism.

It takes into consideration that DAC staff should be remunerated according to the salary guidelines for the social service sector, which are derived from wages of comparable jobs in the labour market.

The data is regularly reviewed by the Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF) and the National Council of Social Service to keep pace with the broader labour market.

Together with co-funding from the Tote Board, social service agencies (SSAs) are provided 100 per cent of the costs of providing care to full-time DAC clients who are Singapore citizens from lower-income households.

For other clients, any unsubsidised portion of the cost after means testing is intended to be raised by the SSA through fees or fund raising. SSAs that choose not to accept the Tote Board's offer of funding have to find alternative sources of funding.

Of the six DACs serving adults with autism, four (serving more than half of the client population in these DACs) have operated with surpluses in the most recent audited financial statements.

MSF regularly reviews our resourcing for DACs to better meet the needs of their clients.

In October 2021, funding to DACs was permanently increased by 20 per cent, or an estimated $3 million per year, to enable DACs to hire more care staff.

We encourage DAC staff to attend relevant training, and support SSAs by allowing centres to close operations during training periods. We will continue to work closely with SSAs to monitor their financial and manpower situation, and support them in a way that is financially sustainable.

Lim Teck Kiat

Senior Director, Social Policy and Services Group

Ministry of Social and Family Development