Forum: Minimise home visits by wildlife by keeping food out of sight

We refer to the letter "Unsure how to respond to hornbills' visit" (Dec 23) by Ms Fok Chui Kwan.

As Singapore transforms into a City in Nature and people enjoy the benefits of being closer to nature, we can learn how to coexist with wildlife by understanding and respecting their natural instincts and behaviour, and responding appropriately when we encounter them.

For example, when encountering wildlife, we should observe from a safe distance and avoid approaching them as they may feel threatened by this.

We should also not feed them as feeding alters the natural foraging behaviour of wildlife and habituates them to human presence. This may lead them to rely on humans for an easy source of food and venture more frequently into urban areas in search of human sources of food. Human feeding also leads to unnatural population growth that can affect the natural carrying capacity in our forests for wildlife.

Residents can minimise occurrences of wildlife entering their homes by keeping sources of food out of sight. For example, by storing food away so that it is not visible from windows and harvesting fruits regularly from their plants or covering them with an opaque material.

We can also reduce disturbance to wildlife in our green spaces and foster a more conducive environment for them by observing the opening hours and staying on designated trails when visiting these spaces. More information can be found at www.nparks.gov.sg/gardens-parks-and-nature/dos-and-donts

The National Parks Board (NParks) works closely with other agencies, nature groups, academics and volunteers to foster a better understanding, appreciation and stewardship of Singapore's wildlife among the community.

Our efforts include organising citizen science activities, school programmes, and outreach and engagement activities.

We also hold public webinars on human-wildlife encounters in our City in Nature, which are available on the NParks YouTube channel at www.youtube.com/c/NParksSG

We welcome the community to join us in these efforts and to be stewards of our natural heritage. Those who are interested can find out more at www.nparks.gov.sg/partner-us/volunteer

How Choon Beng

Director, Wildlife Management and Outreach

National Parks Board