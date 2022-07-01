Forum: Minimise congested, pasar malam atmosphere of temporary stalls alongside heartland shops

I refer to the report, "Heartland shops must keep up with new business trends: Desmond Lee" (June 29).

To help shopkeepers in the heartland modernise and innovate, the HDB and town councils must minimise the pasar or market atmosphere in many retail areas in town centres.

In many town centres in the morning, space next to the shop corridors and in common areas is rented out to temporary stallholders to sell goods such as clothing, cookware, household cleaning products, personal electronics and health products at low prices.

The health and safety aspects of some of these goods appear questionable.

Such stalls make the town centres congested and noisy, and create a pasar malam atmosphere.

They may interfere with the operation of some shops (such as cafes where customers look for a quiet environment) and compete unfairly with shops selling clothing and household goods, as these stalls usually have cheaper offerings.

I was also perturbed to see some of these stalls creating safe-distancing challenges while operating in the town centres.

If the operation of such stalls is seen to provide value for residents, I suggest that a separate space be set aside for them.

More thought should be put into the planning of town centre retail areas in terms of the mix of products and services, and the allocation of space for the sale of these products and services.

Lau Geok Theng (Dr)