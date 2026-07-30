Forum: MINDEF should pay artistes for their work

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I was concerned to read that MINDEF is recruiting volunteers to serve as dancers, singers, musicians, emcees, sound engineers and other performing arts professionals (MINDEF to take in volunteers in the performing arts, including dancers, emcees and sound engineers, July 25).

I believe in volunteerism. Many organisations, including arts groups, depend on volunteers who generously give their time and energy to strengthen their communities.

This, however, is different. The roles listed by MINDEF require years of training, experience and technical expertise. They are the same skills that event organisers, arts organisations and commercial clients routinely pay for. When well-resourced institutions ask people to provide such work for free, it sends a message that artistic labour is worth less than other professional services.

Artistes, technicians and other arts workers already face uncertain livelihoods. Public institutions should lead by example and pay fairly for the skills they require.

Singapore has worked hard to build a vibrant arts sector. This depends on artistes being able to earn a living from their work.

If MINDEF‘s aim is to encourage public participation, volunteers can play many valuable supporting roles without taking the place of professional artistes and arts workers.

The principle is a simple one: Volunteer around the arts, but pay the people who make the art.

Ivan Heng