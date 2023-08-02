Forum: Migrant workers’ welfare protected in Singapore

We thank Mr Mohamad Farid Harunal Rashid for his suggestions to improve the welfare of our migrant workers (Why it is so hard to push for migrant worker welfare, July 26).

The Ministry of Manpower (MOM) shares Mr Farid’s views on the importance of safeguarding the well-being of migrant workers, and has undertaken significant efforts to strengthen the support ecosystem for them.

In 2020, MOM set up the dedicated Assurance, Care and Engagement (ACE) Group to support and care for migrant workers. During the Covid-19 pandemic, our officers were deployed to the dormitories to ensure that workers received good and timely medical support. Migrant workers received vaccinations at the same time as our citizen population.

Beyond the pandemic, our officers continue to engage workers in dormitories to resolve issues that they face. We also remain connected to the workers through around 2,300 Friends of ACE migrant worker volunteers.

We have expanded our regulatory coverage from 43 large dormitories to around 1,500 dormitories to improve housing standards. Improved standards were also introduced for all new dormitories.

Today, every migrant worker can access quality and affordable primary medical care at 10 dedicated medical centres and affiliated clinics, as well as through 24-hour teleconsultations, under the Primary Care Plan. Based on feedback from workers, the vast majority are satisfied with the services.

We also enhanced the mandatory medical insurance for workers to ensure that they are provided with the necessary healthcare services.

To strengthen support for mental well-being, a multi-stakeholder Project Dawn (Depression, Awareness, Well-being, Normalisation) task force was formed to raise mental health awareness among migrant workers and improve their access to multilingual health support and care services.

To care for their social well-being, we enhanced networks with stakeholders, including civil society members like non-governmental organisations and community partners. Together, we organise various recreational activities throughout the year for workers. Eight recreation centres, with a ninth being launched in the coming months, enable them to rest and recharge.

Comprehensive employment laws that are complemented by rigorous enforcement also ensure that migrant workers are properly and fairly treated, and their employment rights and well-being fully protected.

We agree that the Government cannot do this alone. We call upon the public and civil society to continue to work with us in providing effective and meaningful support for our migrant worker community.

Tung Yui Fai

Chief, Assurance, Care, and Engagement Group

Ministry of Manpower