Forum: MHA committed to protecting security officers' interests

We thank Mr Liu Fook Thim (Ensure security officers' productivity rises in tandem with new round of wage hikes) and Mr Ronald Lee (Can current security staff compete with better-qualified candidates in future?) for their feedback, published on Nov 17.

The Security Tripartite Cluster's recommendations support efforts to transform the industry under the Security Industry Transformation Map (ITM). Since the ITM's launch in 2018, the industry has made significant progress in shifting away from manpower-intensive operating models, and relying more on skilled manpower and technology to deliver security services, with better outcomes.

With the support of tripartite partners, including government agencies like the Infocomm Media Development Authority, Enterprise Singapore, Workforce Singapore and SkillsFuture Singapore, more security agencies have adopted technological solutions and redesigned security officers' jobs.

We are also encouraged that security officers have actively embraced upskilling. The Progressive Wage Model plays an important role in supporting these efforts - with a clear career progression pathway, officers can earn higher wages as they become more productive and skilled, and take on higher job responsibilities.

The Ministry of Home Affairs remains committed to working closely with tripartite partners on ITM initiatives, to uplift security officers while protecting their interests.

Harris Rusdi Chai

Director, Security Policy Directorate

Ministry of Home Affairs