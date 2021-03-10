Forum: Mentors can make or break one's interest in research

My daughter is presently pursuing a PhD programme in a university in the United States. Her experience in various research laboratories - both here and overseas - since her junior college days proves that having a good mentor can make or break one's interest in research (Programme to draw women to Stem fields, address talent 'leak', March 6).

She was fortunate to have met supportive mentors in the early part of her research journey who ignited her nascent interest.

At least two of her female classmates who were in the same science and research talent programme in junior college with her, however, did not have a good experience during their research stints. Although they were among the more promising students in the research programme, winning scholarships and other accolades, they subsequently chose to study business at university.

My daughter, too, had some unpleasant experiences in her research stints as an undergraduate at a local university, to the extent that she also wondered whether she was cut out for research.

She was bullied by a senior researcher in one lab, and belittled by a professor in another. It took an overseas research attachment and the subsequent mentorship by a professor in her faculty that rekindled her passion for research.

My daughter's varied experience underscores the importance of having good and effective mentors to sustain an interest in research. At the very least, they should strive to "do no harm", to borrow from the Hippocratic Oath.

Supervisors should have a genuine desire to nurture the next generation of scientists, who will either blossom or wilt under their guidance or lack thereof. They should not take on interns out of obligation or a desire to burnish their own resume, with little thought to their role in guiding budding scientists.

My daughter is now very happy in her PhD programme in the US, with an understanding professor. However, I feel sad for what could have been potential scientific careers for her two former classmates, who once showed such interest and promise in science and research.

Maria Loh Mun Foong