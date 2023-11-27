Forum: Men deserve praise for working to free trapped marine animals

I applaud Mr Andrew Kemp and Mr Scott Tucker for their love and care of wildlife here (Two men free stingray and rare turtle trapped in large fishing net off Lazarus Island, Nov 19).

The two men, who do not know each other, responded quickly to save the lives of the trapped hawskbill turtle and blue-spotted ribbontail stingray. Their efforts were noble and deserve our admiration and respect.

I am a fellow diver. My friends and I love diving at Lazarus Island, where we spot beautiful urchins, marine fishes and corals. It takes courage, compassion and care to maintain and preserve Singapore’s marine life for future generations.

Rabiatul Adawiyah Nor Idham, 20