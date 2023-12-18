Forum: Medal a fitting tribute to selfless duty during Covid-19 crisis

I disagree with Dr Winston Lee‘s views in his letter “Covid-19 medals not the best way to pay tribute to healthcare workers” (Dec 16).

The Covid-19 Resilience Medal given to healthcare workers who were involved in fighting the pandemic was a fitting tribute to their selfless devotion to duty during the crisis.

Those who are awarded the Resilience Medal must treat it with respect and honour, as such awards are not conferred lightly.

It is wrong to assume that the value of the medal has been eroded just because it was awarded to 110,365 recipients. Every national award is of paramount value, and the Covid-19 medals are no exception.

In fact, it does not matter how many people received the medal; it is always very special to those who value and treasure the award.

I believe that all the resources and money spent on giving out such medals to deserving healthcare workers are an important step in the right direction.

We must also not create the notion that paying tribute to our unsung heroes like the healthcare personnel should necessarily be in monetary form or other material benefits.

I applaud the vast majority of the award recipients who have handled the medal with honour and respect.

Jeffrey Law Lee Beng