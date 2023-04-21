Forum: Measures taken to ensure safe environment for officers and travellers at land checkpoints

We refer to Dr Kanwaljit Soin’s letter, “Look into health impact of pollution caused by long jams at land checkpoints” (April 11).

We assure Dr Soin that we are committed to ensuring that the environment at the land checkpoints is as safe and clean as possible for our officers and travellers.

We have put in place several measures such as regular cleaning of cars and cargo zones during off-peak periods to remove accumulated road dust, and regular maintenance of the ventilation system to remove the fumes generated by vehicles. In addition, the ventilation system at Woodlands Checkpoint has been recently upgraded.

Officers deployed to perform immigration clearance at the car zones work within air-conditioned booths which filter air from the outside.

Those performing traffic control and vehicular checks outdoors have the option to wear masks to minimise their exposure to air pollutants.

In recent years, the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority has also introduced several initiatives to alleviate the traffic situation at the land checkpoints. For example, in 2022, we added 64 automated gates at the immigration bus halls. This has enabled officers to be redeployed to other zones with heavier traffic. Clearance lanes can also be converted for different modes of conveyance, in response to traffic conditions.

At present, there are infrastructure and manpower constraints that limit the extent to which we can further expedite the clearance of traffic. However, in time to come, with the Johor Bahru-Singapore Rapid Transit System Link and the redevelopment of Woodlands Checkpoint, we can expect more improvements to the traffic situation and reduction in travel times.

Patrick Ong

Head, Strategic Communications and Media Relations

Corporate Communications and Service Division

Immigration and Checkpoints Authority