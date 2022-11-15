Forum: Measures in place to maintain essential services in the event of disruptions

We thank Mr Wong Bheet Huan for his letter, “Singapore should make plans for warfare that attacks infrastructure” (Nov 9).

The Singapore Armed Forces and the Home Team are always on alert to safeguard the sovereignty and security of Singapore. This includes protecting our critical infrastructure in the physical and digital domains from attacks.

At the same time, other government agencies have in place resilience and business continuity measures to maintain essential services in the event of disruptions or emergencies. These include measures by national water agency PUB and the Energy Market Authority to ensure that Singapore’s water and energy supplies remain secure and reliable amid the evolving threat landscape.

We will continue to keep a watchful eye on emerging threats and potential disruptions, and adapt our capabilities, plans and measures accordingly.

Kelvin Fan (Brigadier-General)

Deputy Secretary (Policy)

Ministry of Defence

Alvin Moh

Senior Director, Joint Ops Group

Ministry of Home Affairs