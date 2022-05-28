Forum: Meaningful legislation needed to stop US shootings

I am shattered by the news of the carnage at the elementary school in Uvalde, Texas. As a parent, I cannot even begin to imagine the grief the parents whose children were killed must be going through. I hope they can find the strength to get through this.

Perhaps the bigger tragedy is the frequency of shootings in the United States and the sheer lack of conviction on the part of US Congress to make any changes to gun laws in the country.

To pander to gun lobbyists when children are getting killed in classrooms is unconscionable.

I believe US Congress, the US President and society itself should debate and ultimately pass meaningful legislation that will prevent such atrocities from happening again.

Dushyant Ranawat