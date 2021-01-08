Forum: McNally sculpture moved after redevelopment

We thank Ms Diana Lim for her letter (Sculpture by arts pioneer deserves better display, Dec 24, 2020).

The sculpture by the late Brother Joseph McNally was donated by Siemens to the Singapore Symphony Orchestra in 2008, and it was originally located in front of Victoria Theatre and Victoria Concert Hall.

It was moved to its current location in 2014, following the redevelopment of Empress Lawn.

The current location of the sculpture is in a space tenanted to Sinfonia Ristorante by Arts House Limited.

Singapore Symphony Orchestra will, therefore, work with Arts House Limited and Sinfonia to improve the aesthetics of the space so as to respect the artistic integrity of the work.

Haslina Hassan

Assistant Manager, Corporate Communications

Singapore Symphony Group