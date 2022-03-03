Forum: MC not required for students who test positive for Covid-19

Updated
Published
48 sec ago

We refer to Mr Alex Yeo's letter (Whether an MC is needed to be excused from school is a grey area, Feb 26).

The Ministry of Education recognises that these are extraordinary times and has adopted a trust-based approach to sick leave for students who test positive for Covid-19, while having safeguards in place to ensure the safety of the school community.

In line with the national Covid-19 health protocol, students who test positive for Covid-19 are not required to provide a medical certificate, doctor's letter or recovery memo to account for their absence.

For students who wish to return to school after 72 hours of self-isolation and before their time-based discharge, schools may ask for photo evidence of a negative result on the self-administered antigen rapid test.

Liew Wei Li

Deputy Director-General of Education (Schools) and Director of Schools

Schools Division

Ministry of Education

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top