Forum: Matter of trade-offs between climate change and energy welfare

I refer to the commentary “How politics thwarts climate change” (Oct 10) by associate editor and senior columnist Vikram Khanna.

Politicians are supposed to have their fingers on the pulse of their people. From Britain’s Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to Germany’s Vice-Chancellor Robert Habeck, they have spoken loud and clear to their people that climate change does not trump other issues of concern.

Politicians understand that politics and economics deal with trade-offs, not solutions. If you want something, it will come at the expense of something else.

Singapore is a highly successful city-state. Its per capita income is much higher than that of China and India. As a consequence, it can signal its virtue by expressing concern for the planet, of which it occupies an infinitesimally small part.

China and India cannot. Together they comprise a third of the planet. As a consequence, both countries are building fossil-fuelled power plants at the rate of one per week.

Their concern for the energy welfare of their people dwarfs their concern for climate change. In my opinion, both countries have decided on their trade-offs wisely.

Mark Castelino (Professor)