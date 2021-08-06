Forum: Mask rules should stay for the foreseeable future

While vaccination has rightly been the focus in preparation for the shift towards treating Covid-19 as endemic, I hope the Government can keep in place the mandatory wearing of masks, at least until 90 per cent of the population has been vaccinated.

There will still be segments of the adult population who will remain unvaccinated (for whatever personal reasons) in the coming months.

Children below the age of 12 are likely to also remain unvaccinated, as clinical trials for that age group are still ongoing.

These groups will remain vulnerable if those who are vaccinated start to unmask.

Masking up is especially important as "long Covid", as well as its related ailments and medical costs, is still not well understood.

And even when wearing a mask in public is no longer mandatory, we should cultivate a habit of wearing a mask when one is sick. We should start promoting the habit now.

Let us not be complacent as the next pandemic might strike at any point.

Chong Wee Lee