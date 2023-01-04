Forum: Mask requirement in healthcare settings should be made permanent

If the remaining Covid-19 restrictions are removed, I hope the mask mandate in healthcare settings will remain and be made permanent.

Singapore’s healthcare system was put under strain several times at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Keeping in place the mask mandate in healthcare settings would not only protect our front-line workers, but also slow the spread of any future pandemic. It would bring down the rates at which healthcare workers fall sick, reducing the strain on the force at a time when it is needed most.

I have family members who work in the healthcare sector, and they often share their worry that they will fall sick on the job. It is in our collective interest to protect workers like them from harm as they fight a prolonged and unseen battle every day with infectious diseases.

By retaining the mask mandate in healthcare settings, we would also protect the vulnerable, as those seeking treatment and those staying in these facilities are already unwell.

Suen Wai Kit

