Forum: Marriage between seniors will give lives more purpose and meaning

Singapore's ageing population and longer life expectancy mean that it is likely there will be more remarriages among people who are widowed or divorced (Never too old or too late for love to blossom, Aug 23).

In the past, people would frown on older couples who remarried due to the negative image they held of such unions.

Now, more people, including those who are older, have changed their mindsets and are more accepting of the idea of remarriage. This is evident in the growing number of seniors who have married over the years.

Seniors must have the liberty to prepare for and live a more meaningful life in their golden years, especially when their adult children are seldom at home to take care of them.

Hence, if a senior can find happiness with somebody new, he or she should not be deprived of the opportunity to find love and get married.

More than anything, seniors in such unions will enjoy a more purposeful and meaningful old age instead of staying old and lonely.

Jeffrey Law Lee Beng