Forum: Marking Asean Day will let more learn about S-E Asia

I share Mr Paul Tan's view in his commentary, "When Tolkien's Middle Earth trumps South-east Asia" (Sept 2), that we can do more to enhance our understanding of South-east Asia.

One way is to do more to commemorate Asean Day, which falls on Aug 8.

It marks the founding of the Association of South-east Asian Nations, an important regional organisation that promotes peace, collaboration and cooperation towards mutual well-being.

Singapore is an active founding member of the group. We could declare Asean Day a public holiday on Aug 8 or Aug 10, and have a double commemoration with National Day on Aug 9. This would be much welcomed by Singaporeans.

If Aug 10, which is already a school holiday, is chosen, this would be good for families too.

For the first fortnight of August, schools and organisations could conduct activities to educate people about Asean, and sing the Asean anthem.

This would enhance our understanding, knowledge and appreciation of this region that we are a part of, so our current and future generations can thrive in it.

Edmund Lim Wee Kiat