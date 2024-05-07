Forum: Many ways to reach out to and engage seniors

As people get older, there is a natural tendency to get less active. Over time, seniors can settle into inactive routines and grow increasingly sedentary (‘We’ll belanja you’: Ong Ye Kung urges better outreach, interesting activities to engage seniors, May 3).

Some seniors may have been abandoned by their families. For many of them, it’s easier to watch TV alone than to go out with friends or join an exercise programme.

People living near the elderly can help by taking turns to check on their health or running errands. Or just ask about their day, talk or take a walk with them. They can also share cookies or invite them for coffee, or pass on a magazine or book.

Interactions are very important and the seniors will both appreciate these and remember you.

Promoting these relationships requires a combination of awareness campaigns, community support, and a genuine desire to foster empathy and understanding between the young and the elderly.

These efforts, including family time, can lead to a more compassionate and connected society where young and old can benefit from each other’s company.

All this reaching out will make these seniors feel wanted and not neglected.

But their ultimate happiness is in their own hands. They have to use and make the best of the facilities at their disposal. They have to schedule their weekday routines to be less lonely.

For example, they can visit an active ageing centre or get together with others in an open space to exercise, laugh, talk or sing. They can also do some social work in nearby areas, teach children or do part-time work from home.

They will also do well to celebrate the smallest success. These activities will keep them happy in their founded communities.

Desmond Cheng