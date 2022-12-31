Forum: Many things for Singaporeans to be thankful for

Are Singaporeans thankful and appreciative people? I often wonder about this when I allow another car to move into my lane, and do not get a “thank you” wave in return.
There are many things that Singaporeans should not take for granted, and that we can be grateful for. These include:
- Peace and stability in our country, harmony between the different races here, and the different cultures and foods we can enjoy.
- Our systems, such as those for governance, healthcare, transport, education and defence, that are among the best in the world. A good welfare system also ensures that the poor and disadvantaged are taken care of.
- A government that is gearing up to face the challenges of external events and the forces of climate change, and is planning for the years ahead.
- Well-managed reserves and a fairly strong currency.
This is one reason foreign workers are willing to come here, leaving their families behind. We should be thankful for the sacrifices they make.
- That most of us have enough to eat and have a roof over our heads. Many can also afford to go on holiday.
Things may not be perfect, but let us still be thankful.
Frederick Tan Huay Teong