Forum: Many things for Singaporeans to be thankful for

Are Singaporeans thankful and appreciative people? I often wonder about this when I allow another car to move into my lane, and do not get a “thank you” wave in return.

There are many things that Singaporeans should not take for granted, and that we can be grateful for. These include:

Peace and stability in our country, harmony between the different races here, and the different cultures and foods we can enjoy.

Our systems, such as those for governance, healthcare, transport, education and defence, that are among the best in the world. A good welfare system also ensures that the poor and disadvantaged are taken care of.

A government that is gearing up to face the challenges of external events and the forces of climate change, and is planning for the years ahead.

Well-managed reserves and a fairly strong currency.

This is one reason foreign workers are willing to come here, leaving their families behind. We should be thankful for the sacrifices they make. That most of us have enough to eat and have a roof over our heads. Many can also afford to go on holiday.

Things may not be perfect, but let us still be thankful.

Frederick Tan Huay Teong