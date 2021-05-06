Forum: Many stretching rule on mask-wearing for their own benefit

Straits Times senior health correspondent Salma Khalik is absolutely right to point out the non-compliance of mask-wearing in hospital wards for flippant reasons (Letting visitors take off masks in wards puts patients at risk, May 4).

This happens in most other enclosed spaces, too, such as buses, MRT trains and restaurants. Many people seem to like to stretch the rule for their own benefit.

I would go one step further and request that the multi-ministry task force impose a new standard on the type of masks used.

The Straits Times reported on a local study on the effectiveness of different types of masks, and the surgical mask was the gold standard (Masks put to the test, Nov 15, 2020).

There needs to be a rule that any mask being worn in public has to have three layers, like a surgical mask. Also, please ban masks with valves.

Do people believe that as long as a mask is worn, no harm and danger exist? If so, then the mask is just a prop or a fashion accessory, and most of us are just going through the motions of putting on a mask so as to avoid a fine.

Ms Khalik mentioned a young man who seemed to be using a packet of chips as an excuse to avoid wearing a mask.

I implore all Singaporeans to recognise that what is convenient for you may be inconvenient for the rest of us.

Please stop your selfish ways and start thinking of the community.

Gary Chia