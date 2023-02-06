Forum: Many Singaporeans aspire to get married and have children

We refer to the letter by Mr Say Kim Fatt, “Many other enticing choices than having children” (Jan 31), and the commentary by Ms Malavika Menon, “Japan’s society is on the brink as birth rate falls. Is Singapore in trouble too?’’ (Jan 29).

We agree with Mr Say that parenthood is a personal decision. While individuals will have different life priorities, starting a family remains a goal for many. Aspirations for marriage and parenthood among Singaporeans remain high. The National Population and Talent Division 2021 Marriage and Parenthood Survey found that eight in 10 young singles aspire to get married and have children, and over nine in 10 married Singaporeans want to have at least two children.

The Government is strongly committed to supporting Singaporeans who wish to get married and have children. Couples have shared that key considerations when deciding to start a family include the costs of child-raising, as well as the ability to manage family and work commitments. We continually review our support for every stage of the marriage and parenthood journey.

As Ms Menon rightly pointed out, mindset shifts to encourage fathers to be more involved in child-raising, and better workplace practices to enable parents to achieve both their career and family goals, are critical. We are stepping up measures to support parents, including helping them to better manage work and family commitments. More details will be announced soon.

Beyond policies, the collective efforts of the whole of society – employers, co-workers, community organisations and businesses – are necessary, so that we can build a Singapore Made for Families.

Amelia Tang

Senior Director, National Population and Talent Division

Strategy Group, Prime Minister’s Office