Forum: Many seniors rely on hawker centres, affordable food prices

I share Forum writer Muhammad Dzul Azhan Sahban's concerns about rising food prices (Stallholders, consumers can take steps to mitigate rising food prices, July 4).

Singapore is a rapidly ageing society. As seniors age, they are less able to cook for themselves due to physical deterioration. Many live alone, which leaves hawker food as their only choice.

While the Government is building more hawker centres to ensure residents have access to affordable food (HDB ensures a good supply of eating houses with affordable food options, June 30), it will take time for them to be ready.

For now, privately owned coffee shops are the best alternative for some seniors who live too far away from a hawker centre, even if the food is pricier.

Landlords raising coffee shop stall rental rates seem to go against efforts to promote the hawker trade in Singapore. I see coffee-shop stalls changing hands often.

Perhaps the Housing Board could consider taking back the leases of privately owned coffee shops. Lower rental would help hawkers make a living, and provide seniors unable to cook for themselves with affordable food.

Ang Chiew Leng