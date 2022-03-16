Forum: Many reasons why some do not get sick with Covid-19

News reports on Covid-19 have offered some explanations for why some people do not get sick, and why some seemingly healthy individuals get very sick.

One factor: underlying medical problems.

Our response to Covid-19 or any other infection is greatly affected by our general health. For instance, those with diabetes are more prone to infection and may take more time to recover, and the risk of severe complications is higher in such patients.

So the need to control our medical conditions is paramount if we want a stronger immune system.

Age plays a significant part, too. Those who are old and frail as well as those who suffer from loss of muscle mass or compromised cardiovascular systems would not do well generally when stricken with infections.

Our genetic make-up is also a significant factor. We cannot change this in most cases and some "problems" in our genes may predispose us to fare badly against certain infections.

It is interesting that some writers conclude that it remains a mystery why some people do not get Covid-19 and why those who do may fare badly. We may not have all the answers.

I venture to offer another factor, which I have observed among my patients of different ages and different ailments: lifestyle.

Those with a healthy lifestyle - which includes regular exercise, a balanced diet, sufficient rest, and physical, mental and emotional wellness - generally have better immune systems.

Those who gain excessive weight and who refrain from exercising and do not have healthy interactions with others may also find their general health and immune system negatively affected.

Quek Koh Choon (Dr)