Forum: Many reasons to watch Women’s World Cup

I watched the opening game of the Women’s World Cup, held this year in Australia and New Zealand, on Thursday.

European giants Norway were matched up against underdogs New Zealand, but through rugged determination and a wonderful goal in the 48th minute, the hosts secured a surprise victory. A few hours later, Australia won against debutants the Republic of Ireland.

I noticed that the tournament has garnered little to no excitement or hype on social media or among friends, in comparison with the men’s version of the event six months prior. Many weren’t even aware that the event was taking place.

Here are a few reasons why people should watch the 2023 Fifa Women’s World Cup.

Those in Singapore who watch the games will have much friendlier game timings, with the earliest game at 9am and the latest at 9pm. There are more games that run essentially the whole day.

This is the first time the event is testing out the 32-team format, instead of the traditional 24. A record eight teams are making their World Cup debut, including Vietnam and the Philippines. More teams result in more games, and viewers can watch South-east Asian teams grace women football’s greatest competition. Asian powerhouses Japan, China and South Korea also hope to leave their mark on the tournament.

It’s easy to dismiss women’s football, and the game is often knocked as being of low quality or sloppy. However, the perceived limitations are compensated for by managerial tactics. It’s interesting to see how the strategies each team employs allow it to play to its strengths, and also to observe the differences in the men’s and women’s games.

Football is known for its accessibility and equality. The beautiful game is for everyone, and people contribute to the growth and popularity of the Women’s World Cup by watching it, and allowing female talent to flourish on the world’s biggest stage.

Kevyn Gunawan