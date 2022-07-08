Forum: Many possibilities if robot helpers used as home companions

I refer to the article, "Robot helpers who talk to patients, deliver medicines and give massages" (July 5).

In five to 10 years, with more advancements in technology, I imagine such robots would be improved and could be tailored for home use.

I envision a future where these robots could be home companions, especially for a growing ageing population.

They could be useful in situations where people, including seniors like me, live alone. They could be programmed to alert relatives or emergency services when certain criteria are met so the elderly do not die at home and get discovered only weeks later.

The robots could help with cleaning chores. They could fetch prescribed medicines at specific times lest the elderly forget to take their medication, or replenish them. The robots could encourage the elderly to do light exercises daily, or give massages to relieve tired muscles. They could assist people with dementia.

It might also be possible to program the robots to engage in banter or give witty responses. They could even teach languages, read books and be an armchair travel companion for their home-bound owner.

While nothing can really replace or substitute a live, responsive pet like a dog, these robots would not require walks or get sick.

When a robot breaks down and needs to be "retired", it could have its memory migrated to a replacement body. It would be less traumatic than dealing with the death of a pet.

And like smartphones, these "smartbots" could come with a variety of optional accessories. Perhaps a furry outer coat for warm hugs, and the ability to stream TV series or educational programmes in various languages. The possibilities are endless.

Kim Say