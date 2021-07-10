Forum: Many perks to tapping rich maritime resources

I agree that there is great potential for Singapore in maritime tourism (Lighthouses' heritage status will boost maritime tourism potential, July 3; Nominate lighthouses as world heritage sites, June 24).

Owing to the Covid-19 pandemic, my family and I have not been able to travel overseas for the past 18 months, and this gave us an opportunity to explore places in Singapore, including the Southern Islands, the beaches and the amazing sea around Singapore.

If you go out to sea, there's a lot to explore and experience. The experiences were eye-opening and I realised that Singapore has such rich maritime resources yet to be discovered and appreciated.

I believe more can be done to make such resources accessible to more people in Singapore and the world. Maritime tourism can become a new growth sector with proper planning and design.

It would appeal to overseas visitors who may be bored with traditional tourism spots like Sentosa and Marina Bay.

Beyond economic returns, maritime experiences can promote a sense of history and identity among the younger generation, who can learn about their ancestors who came to Singapore via the sea and what they experienced.

And as a mental health professional, I believe having beneficial experiences with the sea can also promote inner peace and calm.

Feng Lei