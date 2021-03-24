Forum: Many patients with complex conditions led to longer wait

We refer to the letter by Mr Chen Zaiwei (More than an hour's wait from time of appointment, March 20).

Mr Chen was seen at the dermatology clinic on March 16. On the morning of his appointment, our doctor was providing medical care to a higher than usual number of patients with urgent and complex medical conditions.

The review for these patients, who were seen before Mr Chen, inevitably led to a longer waiting time at the clinic. We seek

Mr Chen's understanding that when these occasions arise, the need for prioritisation may lead to a longer wait time.

We have also contacted Mr Chen to find out about his mother's experience.

To help our patients better plan their time when visiting our outpatient clinics, we encourage them to use our mobile registration service, available in the Health Buddy app. They can register their appointment on their mobile phone in the comfort of their homes, get their queue numbers and receive real-time updates on the queue status before arriving physically at the clinic.

Chin Lee Lian

Assistant Director

Specialist Outpatient Clinics, Changi General Hospital