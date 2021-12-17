Forum: Many patients here not willing to pay family physicians more

Dr Desmond Wai is correct that family medical practice is severely constrained by financial considerations (Low consultation fees for family physicians may lead to rushed care, Dec 7).

Patients always compare general practitioner (GP) charges with those of polyclinics, not taking into consideration that polyclinic fees are highly subsidised. It is impossible for the family practitioner to compete on price alone.

Consultation charges in polyclinics range from $7 to $14, with only senior family doctors charging $30.

Drug subsidies can be as high as 75 per cent for patients whose household income is below $2,000.

Singaporeans just don't understand the true cost of good medical care, having been spoilt by the low rates that polyclinics have been setting through the decades.

Many patients are not willing to pay out of their wallet the premiums that GPs charge over polyclinics, even for demonstrably better clinical outcomes. A proficient and confident GP can offer his years of experience coupled with good bedside manners. He is not expected to fulfil the role of a specialist but he certainly can master how to handle the common ailments especially well.

Yik Keng Yeong (Dr)